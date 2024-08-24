Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $284.21

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284.21 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 283.99 ($3.69), with a volume of 3071778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.70 ($3.67).
Several research analysts have commented on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.18) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
