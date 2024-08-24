Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Korea Electric Power Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:KEP opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
