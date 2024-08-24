Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Korea Electric Power Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:KEP opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

