Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Trading Up 5.3%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 22,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 107,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 270.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

See Also

