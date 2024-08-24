Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys 1,336 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Microsoft by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $415.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

