Lake Street Capital Raises Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Price Target to $9.00

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NEXN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.10.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexxen International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,562,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

