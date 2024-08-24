Lake Street Capital Trims Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Target Price to $16.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRGB. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $4.34 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $300.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

