Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.47

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.47 and traded as high as $25.29. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 53,327 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Industries

In other news, CEO James M. Jenkins acquired 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.