Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Shares of LANC opened at $173.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $215.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 115.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

