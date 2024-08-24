Leede Financial Lowers Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) to Moderate Buy

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Leede Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Premier Health of America from C$0.95 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th.
Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). Premier Health of America had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of C$46.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Premier Health of America will post 0.0100083 earnings per share for the current year.
Premier Health of America Company Profile
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
