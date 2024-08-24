Leidos Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.28.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.