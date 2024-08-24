Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Acumen Capital Analysts

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) has been given a C$34.00 target price by stock analysts at Acumen Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
