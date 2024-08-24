Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Acumen Capital Analysts

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) has been given a C$34.00 target price by stock analysts at Acumen Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of LNF opened at C$29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.83. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$16.46 and a 52-week high of C$29.60.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

