LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LFMD. KeyCorp cut their target price on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LFMD

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMD opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $227.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.24. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeMD by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeMD by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 128,701 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LifeMD by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeMD by 261.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.