LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.47. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 33,693 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
