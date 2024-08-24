LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.47. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 33,693 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.95.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

