Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$51,454.02 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 2,790 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.44, for a total value of C$51,454.02.

Ana Wight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$39,272.48.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$17.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.84. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$28.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSPD shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

