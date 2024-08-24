Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$51,454.02 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 2,790 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.44, for a total value of C$51,454.02.
Ana Wight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$39,272.48.
Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance
Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$17.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.84. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$28.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
