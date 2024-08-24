Lincoln National Co. (LNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

NYSE:LNC opened at $31.63 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

