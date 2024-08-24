Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $559.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.01. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,953 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,961.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 22,308 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $165,748.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,612,480.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,656 shares of company stock valued at $688,500. Insiders own 34.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $101,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $152,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

