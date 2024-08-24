Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $9.32. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 107,227 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $255,330.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,825,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,009,250.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $559.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.