Linh Lam Sells 5,445 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76, a PEG ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,923,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,087,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 97,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

