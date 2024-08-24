Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Lithium ION Energy shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 69,000 shares.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of approximately 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.

