LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 5%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. 576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LVWR

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.97.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 277.31%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other LiveWire Group news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $33,279.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,211.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,208 shares of company stock worth $80,403. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.