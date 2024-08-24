LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $54.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

