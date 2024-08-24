Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

