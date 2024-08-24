Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 168,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,105,000 after acquiring an additional 75,019 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Capital One Financial by 489.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $142.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.