Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.07 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $30,151,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $41,302,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIX opened at $338.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.94.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,318 shares of company stock valued at $7,961,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

