Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $493,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

