Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,920,000 after buying an additional 2,729,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,718,000 after buying an additional 2,055,506 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,637 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

MLI opened at $70.76 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,311 shares in the company, valued at $85,631,784.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,631,784.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,701,230. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

