Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 4,441.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in US Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in US Foods by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $58.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

