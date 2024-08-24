Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,867 shares of company stock worth $2,077,526. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

