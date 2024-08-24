Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,288 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $43.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

