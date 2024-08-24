Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $212.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.98 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

