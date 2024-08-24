Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $168.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average is $160.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

