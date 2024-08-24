Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $38.91.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

