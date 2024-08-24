Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $240.00. Gordon Haskett currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lowe’s Companies traded as low as $239.71 and last traded at $241.35. Approximately 228,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,525,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.37.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

