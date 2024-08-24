LRI Investments LLC Invests $5.93 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000. Apple accounts for 0.9% of LRI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 359,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,309,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 153,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in Apple by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 4,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $224.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.