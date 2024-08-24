Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 1.7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.64. 10,051,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 31,929,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

