Lufax (NYSE:LU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $822.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Lufax Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Lufax has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.52.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

