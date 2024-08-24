Lufax (NYSE:LU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $822.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.
Lufax Stock Down 13.9 %
Shares of Lufax stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Lufax has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.52.
Lufax Company Profile
