Lufax (NYSE:LU) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Bank of America

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $5.22 to $2.75 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Lufax Stock Down 2.4 %
Lufax stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $822.36 million for the quarter. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.
