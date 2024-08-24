Lufax (NYSE:LU) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Bank of America

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $5.22 to $2.75 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lufax Stock Down 2.4 %

Lufax stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $822.36 million for the quarter. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lufax Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.