Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.35.

LULU opened at $268.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 285.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

