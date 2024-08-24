Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 1.8% on Insider Selling

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.26. 2,032,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,713,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.
Specifically, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura raised Lyft from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.87.
Lyft Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.06.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 592.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 27,739.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
See Also
