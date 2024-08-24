M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $830.88

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 830.88 ($10.80) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.30). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 860 ($11.17), with a volume of 46,731 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £454.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 862.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 830.88.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

