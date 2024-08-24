Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

MCBC opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 570.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 338,074 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at about $6,325,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

