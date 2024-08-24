MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 6,683 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,683 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $713,610.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,564.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $118.76.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.