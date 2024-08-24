Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.
Macy’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
Macy’s Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.67 and a beta of 2.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.
Insider Activity at Macy’s
In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
