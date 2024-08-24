Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Shares Down 4.6%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.65 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.65 ($0.23). 215,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 726,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.
