Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.25 and traded as high as C$9.24. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 10,445 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$242.91 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.6098383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

