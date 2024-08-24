Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Trading 2% Higher

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. 7,515 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.93.
Main International ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $121.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.
Main International ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.
About Main International ETF
The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.
