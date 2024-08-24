Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.81

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$177.81 and traded as high as C$194.93. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$194.55, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEQ. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$180.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$177.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.42 by C($4.12). Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.74% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of C$63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 8.3069349 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

