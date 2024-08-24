Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $239.87

Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.87 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 233.16 ($3.03). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 234 ($3.04), with a volume of 26,822 shares.

Majedie Investments Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £124.02 million, a PE ratio of 754.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

Majedie Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,580.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Majedie Investments

In other Majedie Investments news, insider Heinrich Merz bought 41,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £99,812.56 ($129,694.07). In other Majedie Investments news, insider Heinrich Merz bought 41,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £99,812.56 ($129,694.07). Also, insider J M. William Barlow sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £1,800,000 ($2,338,877.34). 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

