MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.67

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.67 and last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 102589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.78.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after buying an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,072,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,884 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 54.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 387,695 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.