Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.22.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of MARA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.